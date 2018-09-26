Ucom Customers to continue benefiting from 15 AMD/MB roaming rate in Georgia and 41 More countries

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. When in roaming, Ucom customers will keep on benefiting from an affordable internet rate till January 31, 2019. In particular, the mobile service subscribers can stay in touch with their close ones at the rate of 15 AMD/MB when traveling to Egypt, Greece, Spain, Italy, Georgia and 37 more countries, Ucom said in a press release.

«Moreover, Ucom customers can join Magticom or Geocell operators when roaming in Georgia, activate the internet bundle of 100 MB at the rate of 1200 AMD, the bundle of 300 MB at the rate of 3000 AMD and 1GB bundle for 8000 AMD only», said Hayk Yesayan, the Co-Founder and Director General at Ucom.

“Let us add, that the validity of all bundles is 30 days. It is just required to dial *121# upon departure from Armenia, activate the roaming service and choose the most preferable variant. “