Armenian PM reiterates no U-turns in foreign policy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Despite the radical transformations in the internal political life, our foreign policy agenda does not have U-turns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his statement delivered at the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations.

The continuity of Armenia's foreign policy depicts Armenia as a predictable and reliable partner. Our international commitments are not subject to revision. Our position is clear - Armenia stands ready to have a constructive dialogue and cooperation with all partners. However, we do not intend to develop our relations with one partner at the expense of another. We underline the role of multilateralism on global and regional levels,” he said.

The PM noted that Armenia is involved in comprehensive and vibrant programs under the umbrella of the United Nations.

“Without entering into all the details, let me mention our contribution to the global peace under the auspices of the UN led and UN supported peace operations in an impressive geographical scope that extends from Afghanistan to Lebanon, Kosovo and Mali.

This has a particular importance to our country: while itself facing serious security concerns, it realizes that the security of one country is inseparably linked to that of all others, and that the global peace requires concerted actions. We have a truly global nation with hundreds of communities all around the world. Hence comes the sensitivity of Armenia to the global threats that may put our fellow Armenians at risk in different parts of the world,” the PM said.

Pashinyan added that the Syrian-Armenian community faces an existential threat because of the Syrian crisis.

“Armenia has tried to contribute through dispatching humanitarian assistance to most vulnerable regions. We stand ready to enhance Armenia's humanitarian mission aimed at meeting the most pressing needs of our community in Syria. As a nation that has passed through the horrors of Genocide, Armenians have higher security consciousness when it comes to our fellow people and are ready to do their utmost for their protection,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said.

