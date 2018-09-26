PM attends UNDP-hosted discussion in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended a workshop, entitled Leaving No One Behind in an Age of Technological Revolution, hosted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) at the UN headquarters, the PM’s office said.

The participants discussed ways and possibilities for exchanging know-how and developing cooperation in the era of technological revolution.



Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to develop and expand cooperation between Armenia and UNDP, consistently enhance partnerships in a bid to rebuild Armenia’s governance system, promote the reform process and exchange experience. The Premier said his government firmly determined to reorganize Armenia’s economy with a bias on the development of high technologies.

“Our objective is to turn Armenia from agrarian into a highly technological country by means of a technological breakthrough in the economy: this is one of our most important priorities,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that upon successful completion of the ongoing processes, the Government will implement drastic changes in the economy by boosting the role of newest technologies, improving the governance system and education.

The head of the Armenian government hailed the programs implemented by the UN Development Program in our country and expressed confidence that they will promote sustained development and progress in Armenia. The Premier made a point of tapping the country’s technological potential, realizing the existing opportunities, promoting and propagating innovative technological approaches among young people, enhancing investment opportunities and so on.