Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

The united unit of Armenian and Russian armed forces to conduct military exercises in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Tactical exercises with combat shooting of the united unit of the Armed Forces of Armenia and Russia will take place on October 8-13 at the training regiment after Marshal Baghramyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MoD Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration