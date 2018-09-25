Charges pressed against former commander of Police internal troops of Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has pressed charges against former commander of Police internal troops of Armenia, Lieutenant- General Levon Yeranosyan, his lawyer Tigran Safaryan told ARMENPRESS.

“This evening the Special Investigation Service pressed charges against former commander of Police internal troops of Armenia, Lieutenant- General Levon Yeranosyan according to Part 1 and 2 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code (abuse of official powers)”,Safaryan said.

According to him, Yeransoyan has denied giving testimony and denies the accusations.

Earlier, signature on not leaving the country had been chosen as a preventive measure for Yeranosyan.

Yeranosyan was invited to the Special Investigation Service for using special measures during April 16 and 22 on Baghramyan Avenue and Artsakh Street respectively.

