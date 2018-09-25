PM Pashinyan attends opening of general discussions of UN General Assembly 73th session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the reception of the delegations of Heads of State delivered on behalf of UN Secretary General António Guterres on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the prime Minister of Armenia, afterwards, Pashinyan attended the opening of the general discussions of the UN General Assembly 73th session, during which UN Secretary General António Guterres and US President Donald Trump gave speeches.

The Armenian PM is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with the leaders of different countries and organizations. Later, Pashinyan is expected to give a speech at the General Assembly.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan