Ara Babloyan meets with Vice President of the Swiss Confederation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan met with Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Uli Mours in Bern on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, thanking for the warm reception, the Speaker referred to the Armenian-Swiss interstate relations, noting that they have developed more actively during the last decade. In this context the head of the legislative emphasized with satisfaction the close cooperation between the two states also on the parliamentary level and highlighted the contribution of the parliamentary friendship groups to the development of bilateral ties.

According to Babloyan, the scope of Armenian-Swiss cooperation is quite large – trade ties, effective cooperation in the sidelines of assistance programs, training and educational programs.

Referring to regional integration processes, the Speaker noted that Armenia can serve as a bridge between the European and Eurasian markets and can also be attractive for Swiss investors for its customs free access to the Eurasian market.

Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Uli Mours noted the friendship between the peoples of the two countries has firm basis.

During the meeting the sides talked about the activities of Switzerland-Armenia commerce chamber, activation of bilateral economic relations, expansion of cooperation in tourism, culture and a number of other spheres.

At the end of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to further deepen the existing mutually beneficial cooperation.

