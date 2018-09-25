Police probe deadly oxygen tank explosion in Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. An investigation has been launched in the Investigative Committee’s Avan and Nork Marash departments into the deadly explosion which took place today in the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan.

The explosion took place in an oxygen refilling plant located adjacent to the medical center. The plant is owned by the facility.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the oxygen tank to explode.

The healthcare ministry confirms that the man who died in the oxygen tank explosion at a Yerevan hospital was a maintenance employee of the facility.

The injured person has been ID’d as another maintenance employee. He is currently being treated for minor wounds.

The explosion took place in the oxygen tank refilling facility of the hospital. According to preliminary information the tank which exploded did not belong to the refilling station and police are currently clarifying the circumstances. No foul play is indicated.

