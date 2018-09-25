Cenbank keeps refinancing rate at 6,0%

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank has kept the refinancing rate unchanged at 6,0% on September 25.

The cenbank said that a 0,6% price increase was recorded in August 2018 against the previous year’s 0,4%, and the 12-months price increase grew, totaling 3,3% by the end of the month.

The Central Bank said that both general and natural price increases were within their forecast indicators. It estimated that in the coming months the 12-months price increase will be maintained in a somewhat lower level from the targeted indicator.

It said that a 8,3% economic growth – higher than expected - was recorded in the first half of 2018, and that the economic activity index comprised 7,7% in the same period – mostly associated with high growth in the service sector.

The cenbank said it will adjust its fiscal policy direction in the event of any risks in order to maintain price stability.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan