Former top police official confined to country limits on signature bond pending misconduct probe

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Former commander of Armenia’s police troops, or interior troops, Lt. General Levon Yeranosyan has been confined to the country limits on a signature bond and is suspected in misconduct, Tigran Safaryan, the former police official’s attorney, told ARMENPRESS.

He said that Yeranosyan has been summoned for questioning to the Special Investigative Service regarding the deployment of special measures (tear gas, etc.) during the 2018 April 16 and April 22 clashes which took place in Yerevan’s Baghramyan Avenue and Artsakh Avenue amid the unrest.

Other details were not available at the moment.

