President Sarkissian dismisses Armenia’s Ambassador to Kuwait

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has dismissed Manvel Badeyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Kuwait, the president’s office said.

“Based on the Prime Minister’s recommendation, in pursuance of Article 132, paragraph 1, clause 2 of the Armenian Constitution, I order the recalling of Manvel Badeyan from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Kuwait,” the president’s order said.

Badeyan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait in 2016 by then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan