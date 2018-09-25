No foul play indicated as Yerevan hospital explosion likely caused by faulty oxygen tank

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. One person has been killed and another was injured in the explosion which took place in the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan today, the healthcare ministry said.

The injured suffered minor wounds, the ministry said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the explosion was caused by a faulty oxygen tank, and the victim is a maintenance staff employee.

No foul play is indicated, according to preliminary reports.

According to the healthcare ministry, the hospital has its own oxygen tank assembly plant. But this particular tank that exploded originated from another location.

