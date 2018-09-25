Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

Explosion kills 1 in Yerevan hospital


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. An explosion has killed one person in the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center in Yerevan, police told ARMENPRESS.

Police units have been dispatched to the scene.

No other details were available at the moment but preliminary reports do not suggest foul play.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




