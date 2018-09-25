Former top police official summoned to Special Investigative Service
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Lt. general Levon Yeranosyan (pictured above), the former commander of Armenia’s Police Troops, or Interior Troops, has been summoned to the Special Investigative Service (SIS).
“Levon Yeranosyan has been summoned to the Special Investigative Service for carrying out investigative actions with his participation,” the SIS told ARMENPRESS.
SIS said additional information will be provided later.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
