LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $2066.00, copper price up by 3.96% to $6320.50, lead price up by 0.74% to $2035.00, nickel price up by 4.02% to $13080.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $18950.00, zinc price up by 3.40% to $2527.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
