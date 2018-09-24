Nikol Pashinyan meets with UN Secretary General

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN Headquarters on September 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the close and firm cooperation between Armenia and the UN for the protection and strengthening of values adopted by the UN. The PM emphasized that the bilateral cooperation fosters the implementation of reforms in various spheres in Armenia and hoped that those programs will not only be continuous but will also be refreshed. The PM emphasized that Armenia is actively involved in the works of the UN and its affiliations and added that the future targeted assistance of the UN will further foster and strengthen Armenia’s development potential.

António Guterres expressed confidence that the effective cooperation with Armenia will further strengthen and develop. Referring to the political changes underway in Armenia, the UN Secretary General noted that the peaceful power change in Armenia is a brilliant example and hoped that Armenia will develop and implement new reforms in various spheres.

The sides exchanged views on holding early parliamentary elections in Armenia and highlighted the implementation of such reforms that will even technically rule out the possibility of election frauds. In this context Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the continuous assistance of the UN.

During the meeting the sides also referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. The PM thanked the UN Secretary General for fully supporting the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-office.

