Board of Trustees approves Haykak Arshamyan’s candidacy for Executive Director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Board of Trustees of Hayastan All Armenian Fund has approved Haykak Arshamyan’s candidacy for the post of Executive Director of the Fund for a 3-year term.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Hayastan All Armenian Fund, the deadline for submitting applications for the post had terminated on August 31.

42 applications had been submitted from 7 countries (Armenia, Russia, United States, Great Britain, France, Switzerland, and Lebanon). Following interviews with 12 of the applicants, the Selection Committee, which included the representatives of the Presidents of Armenia, Artsakh, and Prime Minister of Armenia, member of the Board of Trustees of the Fund Albert Poghosyan, and acting Executive Director of the Fund Bedros Terzian, chose Mr. Arshamyan during September 10 session and whose candidacy was submitted for the approval of the Board of Trustees.

