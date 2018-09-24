Asian Stocks - 24-09-18
TOKYO, 24 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.82% to 23869.93 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.92% to 1804.02 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 2.50% to 2797.49 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.08% to 27499.39 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:24 Anna Hakobyan calls on participants of Women's Eurasian Forum to join her campaign for peace
- 17:54 Board of Trustees approves Haykak Arshamyan’s candidacy for Executive Director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-09-18
- 17:45 Asian Stocks - 24-09-18
- 17:39 Armenian parliament Vice Speaker raises concerns over arms sales to Azerbaijan by some CSTO member states
- 16:36 Political events showed that early elections of parliament must take place ASAP, says PM Pashinyan
- 16:00 Honorary Consulate of Armenia inaugurated in Morelia, Mexico
- 15:42 Speaker of Parliament congratulates Yerevan City Council election winners
- 15:34 Belarus suggests launching elevator, tractor assembly plants in Armenia
- 14:54 Artsakh entitled to independence as much as any other country, Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov says in Belarus
- 14:40 Bloomberg includes Armenia in Fastest-Growing Destinations in Europe Top 10
- 14:31 Etchmiatsin PD’s vice squad discovers major cannabis farms
- 14:16 PM Pashinyan’s advisor named new director of Hayastan All Armenian Fund
- 13:48 Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
- 13:47 ‘Vanetsyan at the helm in Armenia’, UEFA on new president of football federation
- 13:36 Armenian president has luncheon with major business executives in France
- 13:07 Armenia, Georgia mull enhancing cooperation in agriculture field
- 12:57 Minuscule amount of alleged violation reports received on election day
- 12:35 My Step wins overwhelming majority of 65-seat City Council, Hayk Marutyan expected to take office as 55th Mayor of Yerevan
- 11:58 Time of surviving Armenia has ended, time of developing Armenia has come – says Pashinyan
- 11:42 Gas supply to Armenia temporarily halted
- 11:09 PM calls for early elections of parliament ASAP, talks with political forces expected
- 10:28 Armenian parliamentary delegation departs to Belarus
- 10:26 Worldwide reactions to Armenia developments clearly show why neighboring dictator is so nervous – foreign ministry says
- 10:16 PM Pashinyan meets Armenian-American community in New York City
- 10:06 Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold meeting in New York City
- 09:59 My Step bloc wins landslide victory in Yerevan City Council election
- 09:54 Iran declares national day of mourning on Ahwaz attack
- 09:50 U.S., China impose fresh tariffs on each other
- 02:14 UN Gen-Sec admired at peaceful power change in Armenia
- 01:58 Powerful people, powerful citizens – PM Pashinyan about election results
- 00:28 CEC official presents preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections of 65 polling stations
- 09.23-23:55 Preliminary results show “My step” block confidently wins Yerevan City Council elections
- 09.23-23:35 CEC presents preliminary data of Yerevan City Council elections online
- 09.23-21:17 43.65% cast ballots at Yerevan City Council elections – preliminary data
21:45, 09.20.2018
Viewed 2228 times I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 2016 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
21:01, 09.17.2018
Viewed 1850 times Massive fire breaks out on the slopes of Mount Ararat – Ministry of Emergency Situations presents details
17:05, 09.18.2018
Viewed 1566 times Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
11:01, 09.17.2018
Viewed 1507 times Armenian healthcare minister participates in World Health Organization’s Rome session