Asian Stocks - 24-09-18

TOKYO, 24 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 24 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.82% to 23869.93 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.92% to 1804.02 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 2.50% to 2797.49 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.08% to 27499.39 points.