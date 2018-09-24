Honorary Consulate of Armenia inaugurated in Morelia, Mexico

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s honorary consulate has been inaugurated on September 21 in Morelia, the capital city of Michoacán, Mexico.

The consulate was inaugurated by Armenia’s Ambassador to Mexico Ara Ayvazyan, the embassy staff and representatives of the Mexican-Armenian community, the foreign ministry said.

On the same day the Armenian ambassador had a meeting with Governor of Michoacán Silvano Aureoles Conejo.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to decentralized cooperation in the context of developing bilateral cooperation, and reached an agreement to work in the direction of establishing partnership in cultural, educational and commercial fields.

Afterwards an official reception on behalf of the Armenian embassy took place dedicated to the 27th anniversary of Armenian independence.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan