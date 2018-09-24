Armenian president has luncheon with major business executives in France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has participated in the Summit of Minds in Chamonix, France, where he was the keynote speaker at the event.

The discussion focused on global economic development trends, investment opportunities, and challenges in the modern world, leadership and strategic decision making, the president’s office said.

During a meeting with organizers of the event the president reached an agreement on organizing a similar forum in Armenia.

Within the framework of the Summit of Minds, the Armenian president had a luncheon on September 23 with European Parliament officials, as well as executives of more than 20 companies such as Google, Nasdaq, Cargyll, McKinsey, Revolution, Nestle, Pictet and Lombard Odier, Groupe Accor, Publicis, OneRagtime, Société Générale, Alfa Bank, Bridgepoint and Kleinwort Hambros.

The president discussed with the executives the Armenian business climate and issues related to attracting new investments and establishing business ties. President Sarkissian presented the competitive advantages of Armenia, stressing the country’s bridging role between the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union.

The president also had meeting-conversations with executives of The Financial Times and Les Echos.

