Armenia, Georgia mull enhancing cooperation in agriculture field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of agriculture Arthur Khachatryan and his deputy Artak Kamalyan visited Georgia September 18-19 on a working visit.

On the first day of the visit, minister Khachatryan had a meeting with Georgia’s minister of environment and agriculture Levan Davitashvili, followed by an expanded format meeting.

The sides discussed a broad circle of bilateral cooperation issues between Armenia and Georgia. Davitashvili briefed his Armenian counterpart on the state assistance projects in Georgia for the development of the agriculture field.

“This is my first visit to Georgia in the capacity of minister and I have to say that there is significant progress in the agrarian field. I got acquainted with the innovations with great interest and I hope that our productive cooperation will be continuois,” Arthur Khachatryan told Palitra News TV.

