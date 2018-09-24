Worldwide reactions to Armenia developments clearly show why neighboring dictator is so nervous – foreign ministry says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan has commented on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest Tweet, where the latter wrote: “International observers’ positive reaction to the recent elections in Armenia should be investigated”. What’s noteworthy is the fact that Aliyev tweeted the ‘statement’ a day before the elections in the Armenian capital began.

“The ongoing processes in Armenia, worldwide reactions clearly show why the neighboring dictator is so nervous,” Balayan said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres later commented on the developments in Armenia, praising the peaceful transfer of power, and noting it to be a “fantastic example” for settling this kind of issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan