PM Pashinyan meets Armenian-American community in New York City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the Armenian-American community on September 23rd in New York City, the PM’s spokesperson Arman Yeghoyan said on Facebook.

“The Prime Minister delivered remarks and answered the questions of the attendees, addressing the Armenian domestic political developments, the political significance of the Yerevan City Council election results, transitional justice, great repatriation, topics related to the investment environment in Armenia, as well as the necessary conditions for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” Yeghoyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan