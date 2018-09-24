Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold meeting in New York City


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. At the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, a meeting between Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take place September 26 in New York City, United States, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration