My Step bloc wins landslide victory in Yerevan City Council election


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the Yerevan City Council elections Sunday, according to preliminary data.  My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan (pictured above).

Preliminary counts of all precincts shows a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.

The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.

Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.

The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).

848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.

Bloc, party

Popular vote

Percentage

Prosperous Armenia Party

25219

6,95

Yerevan Public bloc

2502

0,69

Yerevantsis bloc

2985

0,82

Yerkir Tsirani party

5059

1,39

Heritage party

2709

0,75

Democratic Way party

799

0,22

My Step bloc

294109

81,06

Luys bloc

18112

4,99

ARF party

5882

1,62

Hayk party

692

0,19

Reformists party

792

0,22

Rule of Law party

3948

1,09

 

