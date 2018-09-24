My Step bloc wins landslide victory in Yerevan City Council election
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The My Step bloc has won a landslide victory in the Yerevan City Council elections Sunday, according to preliminary data. My Step’s candidate for Yerevan Mayor is Hayk Marutyan (pictured above).
Preliminary counts of all precincts shows a massive 81,06% victory for My Step. 294,109 people voted for the alliance.
The Prosperous Armenia Party is the runner-up with only 6,95%, or 25,219 votes.
Luys (Light) bloc won 4,99%, or 18,112 votes.
The ARF garnered only 5882 votes (1,61%).
848,343 people were eligible to vote in the election, but the turnout was a bit over 360,000.
|
Bloc, party
|
Popular vote
|
Percentage
|
Prosperous Armenia Party
|
25219
|
6,95
|
Yerevan Public bloc
|
2502
|
0,69
|
Yerevantsis bloc
|
2985
|
0,82
|
Yerkir Tsirani party
|
5059
|
1,39
|
Heritage party
|
2709
|
0,75
|
Democratic Way party
|
799
|
0,22
|
My Step bloc
|
294109
|
81,06
|
Luys bloc
|
18112
|
4,99
|
ARF party
|
5882
|
1,62
|
Hayk party
|
692
|
0,19
|
Reformists party
|
792
|
0,22
|
Rule of Law party
|
3948
|
1,09
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
