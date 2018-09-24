Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 September

UN Gen-Sec admired at peaceful power change in Armenia


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS.UN Secretary General António Guterres assesses the recent peaceful power change in Armenia a fantastic example of how to solve such issues, ARMENPRESS reports António Guterres said on a live Facebook broadcast, answering the questions of users.

“Recently we witnessed a fantastic example of peaceful power change which took place in Armenia. It’s a fantastic example that speaks about the fact that there are reasons to believe that the new generation will be able to make better solutions than my generation”, Guterres said.

