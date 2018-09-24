UN Gen-Sec admired at peaceful power change in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS.UN Secretary General António Guterres assesses the recent peaceful power change in Armenia a fantastic example of how to solve such issues, ARMENPRESS reports António Guterres said on a live Facebook broadcast, answering the questions of users.

“Recently we witnessed a fantastic example of peaceful power change which took place in Armenia. It’s a fantastic example that speaks about the fact that there are reasons to believe that the new generation will be able to make better solutions than my generation”, Guterres said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan