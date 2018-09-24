CEC official presents preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections of 65 polling stations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the CEC Armenia Armen Smbatyan presented the preliminary results of Yerevan City Council elections according to 65 polling stations.

ARMENPRESS reports Smbatyan informed that 37 thousand and 810 citizens, or 82.62% voted in favor of “My step” block.

The second is Prosperous Armenia Party with 6.29%. “Bright” block is the 3rd with 4.69%.

The other political forces have received less than 2%.

