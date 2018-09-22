Artur Vanetsyan elected President of FFA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan was elected President of the Football Federation of Armenia during the 17th extraordinary conference of the Federation.

Ruben Hayrapetyan, who had chaired the Federation for 16 years, was not present at the conference.

“I will spare no efforts so as we together succeed. During the last 2 months I with my team developed a successful program. Our vision is that we should give everyone an opportunity to play football. At least one football stadium should be in any community of our country”, the only candidate for the FFA President said in his speech, adding that serious attention will also be paid to women’s football.

