LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 September:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 1.39% to $2048.00, copper price is down by 0.08% to $6080.00, lead price is down by 1.03% to $2020.00, nickel price is up by 0.04% to $12575.00, tin price is down by 0.42% to $18945.00, zinc price is up by 0.97% to $2444.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is up by 3.31% to $62500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:14 European Stocks - 21-09-18
- 11:13 US stocks - 21-09-18
- 11:13 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-18
- 11:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-09-18
- 11:12 Oil Prices - 21-09-18
- 10:48 Trump presents candidate for new Ambassador to Armenia
- 10:36 Dozens of thousands of people participated in September 21 festive events but no incident was recorded – PM Pashinyan
- 10:21 President of Armenia sends condolence letter on the occasion of death of President of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang
- 10:17 Armenian President to be keynote speaker of annual Summit of Minds in France
- 09.21-21:45 Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit
- 09.21-20:42 The goal of our political team is ensuring that future generations celebrate 2700th anniversary of Armenia’s independence – Pashinyan
- 09.21-20:05 Vardan Minasyan steps down as head coach of Armenia national football team
- 09.21-18:57 CSTO Secretary General urges Azerbaijan to cease firing at Armenian bordering communities
- 09.21-18:42 Doors of Baghramyan 26 will open end never close in front of people – Nikol Pashinyan
- 09.21-18:17 PM Pashinyan receives head of IMF mission to Armenia
- 09.21-17:45 Official reception kicks off at PM’s office
- 09.21-17:30 King of Spain, Estonia’s president congratulate Armenian Independence Day
- 09.21-16:59 Mkhitaryan receives injury, he may miss match with Everton
- 09.21-16:57 Tanzania ferry disaster death toll reaches 136
- 09.21-16:56 Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora holds meetings in Damascus
- 09.21-16:41 AGERPRES director elected EANA Secretary General
- 09.21-15:36 Russia, Turkey agree on Idlib demilitarized zone boundaries
- 09.21-14:53 Prime Minister visits Yerevan’s Republic Square to celebrate Independence Day with the people
- 09.21-14:19 Sarkissian congratulates Malta’s president on Independence Day
- 09.21-14:17 President awards Smithsonian executives with Medal of Gratitude
- 09.21-14:05 President promotes Chief of General Staff to Lieutenant general rank
- 09.21-14:03 GALLUP survey shows “My step” block will get overwhelming majority of votes
- 09.21-13:30 Prime Minister visits Union of Veterans
- 09.21-13:26 Artsakh says line of contact situation is ‘stable-calm’
- 09.21-13:20 Military compensation fund to gradually cover past incidents
- 09.21-13:09 Candidate for Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan highlights importance of upcoming election
- 09.21-12:38 Don’t stay at home, go out to have some fun – PM says on Independence Day celebrations
- 09.21-12:22 PM Nikol Pashinyan expresses support to mayoral candidate Naira Zohrabyan over online insults
- 09.21-12:05 At least 79 dead in Tanzania as ferry capsizes in Lake Victoria
- 09.21-11:46 Border situation is relatively stable, says defense chief
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 7202 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6524 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2883 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2757 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2616 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations