LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum is up by 1.39% to $2048.00, copper price is down by 0.08% to $6080.00, lead price is down by 1.03% to $2020.00, nickel price is up by 0.04% to $12575.00, tin price is down by 0.42% to $18945.00, zinc price is up by 0.97% to $2444.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price is up by 3.31% to $62500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.