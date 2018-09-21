Mkhitaryan receives injury, he may miss match with Everton
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia national football team and member of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan has received an injury.
ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan received injury at the right leg and will not play for some period. He may miss the match against Everton on September 23.
Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan
