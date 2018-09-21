LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 september:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.03% to $2020.00, copper price up by 0.98% to $6085.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $2041.00, nickel price up by 1.37% to $12570.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19025.00, zinc price up by 2.35% to $2420.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.35% to $60500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:05 Tbilisi TV Tower illuminated in Armenian flag colors as homage to Independence Day
- 10:38 Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg considers running for president 2020
- 10:21 Military’s schedule to feature special events, treats on Independence Day
- 10:17 Top officials visit Yerablur military cemetery on Independence Day
- 10:00 ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence
- 09:50 Vietnam's President Quang dies after 'serious illness'
- 09:39 ‘The holiday of our big Armenian family’, President Sarkissian congratulates on Independence Day
- 09:30 Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
- 09:26 European Stocks - 20-09-18
- 09:24 US stocks up - 20-09-18
- 09:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-18
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 20-09-18
- 09:15 Oil Prices - 20-09-18
- 09.20-21:48 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:45 I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
- 09.20-21:42 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on Independence Day
- 09.20-21:12 The issue of dissolving the parliament cannot be decided by one individual – Speaker
- 09.20-20:41 NSS Director interrogated over the wiretapping case
- 09.20-20:10 Spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be – President Sarkissian
- 09.20-19:47 People are sole and exclusive source of power – PM Pashinyan
- 09.20-18:20 President Sarkissian receives more congratulations on Independence Day
- 09.20-17:56 PM Pashinyan receives American-Armenian physician Eric Esrailian and UCLA Chancellor Gene Block
- 09.20-17:45 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-09-18
- 09.20-17:43 Asian Stocks - 20-09-18
- 09.20-17:34 Facebook and Twitter must comply with EU consumer rules or face sanctions
- 09.20-17:07 Putin congratulates Sarkissian on Independence Day
- 09.20-16:30 Father of underage Turkish border crosser asks Armenian Prime Minister to pardon and return son
- 09.20-16:08 Artsakh’s president congratulates Armenia’s Independence Day
- 09.20-15:54 Speaker of Parliament to pay official visit to Switzerland
- 09.20-15:47 Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates President Sarkissian on Armenian Independence Day
- 09.20-15:15 Armenia’s Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with Artsakh counterpart
- 09.20-15:12 Eminem's 'Killshot' has biggest YouTube debut for Hip-Hop video ever
- 09.20-15:07 Government should encourage neither poverty nor gambling – Nikol Pashinyan
- 09.20-14:57 Kazakhstan’s president congratulates Sarkissian on Independence Day
- 09.20-14:32 ‘Existing economic structure doesn’t satisfy us, we must take serious steps,” says PM
11:53, 09.15.2018
Viewed 7059 times Archaeologists study 70,000-year-old prehistoric site in Armenian village
19:01, 09.16.2018
Viewed 6361 times Armenian MMA fighter Karine Karapetyan annihilates Azerbaijani opponent, sister of notorious murderer Ramil Safarov
12:02, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2809 times URGENT: Armenian civilian wounded as Azerbaijani military opens heavy cross-border gunfire at border town and 3rd Army Corps
11:10, 09.15.2018
Viewed 2642 times ‘Armenia is great’: Jean-Claude Van Damme arrives in Yerevan
14:34, 09.16.2018
Viewed 2495 times Armenia, China reach multiple agreements in Beijing political consultations