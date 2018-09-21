LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.03% to $2020.00, copper price up by 0.98% to $6085.00, lead price down by 0.63% to $2041.00, nickel price up by 1.37% to $12570.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $19025.00, zinc price up by 2.35% to $2420.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 4.35% to $60500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.