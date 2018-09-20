Spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. This year’s spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian announced during the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Armenia.

“A key role and mission is bestowed upon the National Assembly, which is also its Constitutional duty. Spring events showed how influential public demand for changes can be. Both authorities and the civil society should be responsible for everything happening in our country. The sense of responsibility is the manifestation of prudency”, ARMENPRESS reports the President as saying.

According to the President, the Armenian statehood, that covers this part of the historical Armenia, is an absolute value not only for all the citizens of Armenia, but all the Armenian worldwide. He added that Armenia is the Motherland of all Armenians, from Yerevan to Stepanakert, from Moscow to Beirut, from Calcata to Buenos Aires.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan