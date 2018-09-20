People are sole and exclusive source of power – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan gave a speech during the event marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the National Assembly of Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports the PM emphasized that the 100th anniversary of parliamentary tradition in Armenia is a significant event and is a turning point for our state consciousness.

“Having a parliament as the highest legislative body means that the driving force of public administration is the will of the people and their expression of will”, PM Pashinyan emphasized, adding that the people are the sole and exclusive source of power.

Nikol Pashinyan also talked about the role of the parliament. “The parliament should display the moods and dreams, and the choice that the citizens of the Republic of Armenia make”, PM Pashinyan underlined.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the fact that the legitimacy of the Armenian parliament should never be questioned.

In his speech Nikol Pashinyan talked about the changes in Armenia, noted that the Armenian people managed to carry out an unprecedented political revolution in the history of mankind.

Congratulating the Armenian people on the occasion of the holiday, the PM hoped that the parliamentary traditions of Armenia will continue.

