Eminem's 'Killshot' has biggest YouTube debut for Hip-Hop video ever


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Pump all broke 24-hour YouTube records with their new videos, the video-streaming service announced Tuesday, Billboard reports.

Eminem's "Killshot" -- the rapper's highly anticipated reply to Machine Gun Kelly's "Rap Devil" diss track -- garnered a staggering 38.1 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the biggest hip-hop debut and third biggest overall debut in YouTube history.

Kanye West and Lil Pump, meanwhile, both broke their own all-time 24-hour view records with the debut of the collaboration “I Love It.” The music video garnered 13.9 million views in its first 24 hours.




