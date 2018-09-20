Government vows 50% overperformance of 2018 road construction plan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will deliver a 50% overperformance of the republican-significance road construction plan by yearend without spending an additional cent, Michael Nahapetyan, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s Aide, said on Facebook.
He also said that the pace, volume and responsibility for the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor has “multiplied by five” compared to the moment when the government first took office.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
