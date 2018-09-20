Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

Government vows 50% overperformance of 2018 road construction plan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will deliver a 50% overperformance of the republican-significance road construction plan by yearend without spending an additional cent, Michael Nahapetyan, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s Aide, said on Facebook.

He also said that the pace, volume and responsibility for the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor has “multiplied by five” compared to the moment when the government first took office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration