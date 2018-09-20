Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

NATO reiterates support to peaceful settlement of NK conflict


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. NATO is reiterating its support to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller told reporters in Baku, Azerbaijani media reported.

“NATO expresses its support to the OSCE Minsk Group’s work and the efforts of the conflicting parties aimed at a peaceful solution of the conflict,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




