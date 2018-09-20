Armenian parliament marks 100th anniversary of foundation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Today, the National Assembly of Armenia (parliament) is marking its 100th anniversary of foundation.

A gala evening will take place today in the seat of parliament in Yerevan, with nearly 600 guests expected. All lawmakers, former and incumbent, have been invited to the event.

The parliament of the first Republic of Armenia, declared on May 28, 1918, was convened on August 1. A government was established, mainly comprised of Dashnaktsakans. Mr. H. Kajaznuni was appointed Prime Minister. In hard historical-political times, the Republic of Armenia, existing only two and a half years, was a country governed by parliamentary principles. The parliament was unicameral and had standing committees and a council of elders. The Government of the Republic was accountable to the legislative body - parliament.

During its existence, the Parliament functioned with four organized Governments - headed by Prime Ministers Mr. H. Kajaznuni, Mr. Alexander Khatisyan, Mr. Hamo Ohanjanyan and Mr. Simon Vratsyan. The Parliament was presided over Mr. A. Sahakyan (August 01. 1918 - August 01. 1919), Mr. A. Aharonyan (August 01.1919 - November 04.1920), and Mr. H. Kajaznuni (November 04.1920-December 02.1920).

Four political parties were functioning in a parliament founded on democratic principles - Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), Social -Democratic Hnchakyan Party (SDHP), Social Revolutionaries and People’s Party of Armenia, which formed parliamentary factions. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation was a ruling party, with a parliamentary plurality, while the others were in opposition.

The Armenian parliament, during its existence, adopted more than 1000 laws and legal documents, having the force of law relating to the inner and foreign policies of the Republic.

Notable are the legislative steps made relating to many big or small but essential issues such as declaring Armenian as a state language, establishing a State University, schools, libraries, museums, increasing pensions, salaries of workers and immigrants, organizing education for the children of victims who perished fighting for freedom, assigning material aid to Armenian authors, scientists, allotting scholarship for the youth, studying abroad, etc.

On November 24, 1920, the Government of Mr. H. Ohanjanyan resigned. The same day a new Dashnaktsakan Government was formed, headed by Mr. S. Vratsyan. On November 30, RSFSR Plenipotentiary Representative to Armenia, Mr. B Legran, proposed the Dashnaktsakan Government to transfer the government in a peaceful way to the Revolutionary Committee. The Government accepted that proposal and on December 2, 1920, in Yerevan, an agreement was signed between the RSFSR and the Republic of Armenia, according to which Armenia was declared a Socialist Republic – history as reported by the official website of the National Assembly.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan