LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-09-18
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 september:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.16% to $2041.00, copper price up by 2.47% to $6026.00, lead price up by 0.59% to $2054.00, nickel price up by 0.40% to $12400.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $18975.00, zinc price up by 2.34% to $2365.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $63250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
