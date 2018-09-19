PM Pashinyan receives CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović on September 19. The PM congratulated Dunja Mijatović on the occasion of assuming the responsible position of Commissioner for Human Rights and expressed readiness for effective cooperation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister, referring to the domestic political developments in Armenia during the last months, Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Armenian public lives a period of very important transformations. According to the PM, the reforms launched by the government following the velvet revolution are aimed at reaching new levels in the protection of human rights, development of the civil society and democracy, raising the participation of citizens in decision making, as well as recording success in the fight against corruption. PM Pashinyan highlighted the cooperation with the office of the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in this process.

Thanking the Armenian PM for the reception, Dunja Mijatović noted that she followed the developments in Armenia and praised the peaceful nature of the protests.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the issue of women participation in social-political life in Armenia. The PM noted that women had and continue to have an important role in the democratic processes in Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the Government highlights and encourages the active involvement of women in the political life and state administration system.

The sides also discussed a number of issues about the development of the civil society, prevention of domestic violence, protection of rights of different groups, the ongoing political developments and so on.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan