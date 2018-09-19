BelTA news agency and Belarusian State Museum of Great Patriotic War launch “Partisan Chronicles” project

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The BelTA News Agency and the Belarusian State Museum of the Great Patriotic War History are launching a joint project Partisan Chronicles. It is based on a unique collection of handwritten partisan journals that were surprisingly not lost or destroyed during the wartime. The materials cover the period of 1941-1944, from the beginning to the end of the partisan fight in the enemy rear.



ARMENPRESS reports every week till 3 July 2019 BelTA will publish digests of these chronicles and upload their digital versions complementing the unique content with photos from its own archives.

The project will kick off on September 23. The first Belarusian district capital – Komarin – was liberated by the Red Army on 23 September 1943. This date marked the start of the countdown of the country's liberation from the Nazi invaders.

Translated and edited by Tigran Sirekanyan