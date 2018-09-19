Acclaimed TV writer Thad Mumford Dead at 67

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Thad Mumford, an Emmy Award-winning writer and producer for “M*A*S*H” and other hit television shows at a time when African-Americans were practically unheard-of in network writing rooms, died on Sept. 6 in Silver Spring, Md. He was 67, New York Times reported.

Mumford wrote both for predominantly black shows, like “Good Times,” “That’s My Mama!” and “A Different World,” and for shows with largely white casts, like “Coach” and “Maude.” He told The New York Times in 1983 that he did not want his race to define or restrict his work.

“I don’t want to be called a black writer or a black producer,” he said. “I’m a producer and a writer who happens to be black.”

In 1973, Mumford won a Primetime Emmy Award for his writing in The Electric Company. In 1978, a Sesame Street character was named after him named Dr. Thad in the recurring skit, "Dr. Thad and the Medications". Mumford also performed the voice for the character.

