New Agreements Signed: Investments from California into Armenian IT Sector

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, regional high-tech development manager at Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the executive director of Gyumri Information Technologies Center, Ms. Amalya Yeghoyan paid a business visit to California, USA. A conference on the foreign direct investment in the IT sector of Armenia was held for 50 businessmen, Business Armenia said in a press release.

New investment agreements were signed within the scope of the business visit.

Based on one of such documents signed by Ms. Amalya Yeghoyan and Executive Director of Alena Solutions Mr. Asbed Kassis, the company is planning on opening offices in the IT Centers of Vanadzor and Gyumri. Alena Solutions is a company offering technology solutions to various businesses.

The other agreement was signed with the founding co-chief executive officer of Hireclout Mr. Avetis Antaplyan. The company is planning on opening an office in Gyumri conducting the marketing of Hireclout. The main offerings of the company are technology recruitment and consulting.

“Business Armenia is ready to utilize its large network of representatives to support the foreign investments in Armenia. We are happy that these investments are to be directed to the marzes" stated the CEO of Business Armenia, Mr. Armen Avak Avakian.

“Gyumri, Vanadzor, Gavar are promising for investments in high-tech. Those have rich infrastructures, university branches. The first two have techno parks. This is remarkable because we are implementing a strategy of decentralizing the investments” mentioned the Regional high-tech development manager at enterprise incubator foundation and the executive director of Gyumri Information Technologies Center Ms. Amalya Yeghoyan.

At the meeting with businessmen, Ms. Amalya Yeghoyan also presented the roadmap for establishing a company in Armenia, creating jobs, attracting and training highlyqualified professionals, succeeding in business.