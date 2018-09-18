Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Russia-based Azerbaijani billionaire businessman Telman Ismailov has been charged with the 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo. Ismailov’s cousin Zaur Mardanov is also charged, Meydan reports.

A criminal investigation has been launched against Ismailov and Mardanov.

The two allegedly attempted to kidnap Russo in 2004 to force him into signing contracts for joint concert collaboration. Ismailov and Mardanov deny the charges.

Until 2009, Ismailov owned Europe's then-largest marketplace, Cherkizovsky Market, located in Moscow, Russia.

A court is expected to set a measure of restraint (pre-trial detention, bail….) for the defendants on September 18.

