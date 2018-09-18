After nearly a century, Saryan masterpiece finds its way back home

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. As part of the La Francophonie events, an exhibition titled Saryan and France will be opened on September 19th in the Martiros Saryan House-Museum of Yerevan, the culture ministry told ARMENPRESS.

Saryan’s Gazelles, from the Moscow Tretyakov Gallery’s collection, will be displayed at the event for the first time, as well as the Caucasian City Street: Tbilisi painting (1927). The display of Caucasian City Street: Tbilisi is a significant event because this will be the first time in 90 years since its previous exhibition in Armenia.

The exhibition will run through November 14th.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan