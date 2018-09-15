Artsakh’s president, Armenia’s deputy PM discuss economic cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting in Stepanakert with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on September 15, Sahakyan’s office said.

Artsakh’s State Minister Grigory Martirosyan also participated in the meeting. The meeting was focused on economic cooperation between Artsakh and Armenia, Sahakyan’s office said. It was followed by an expanded format meeting involving Cabinet members from Armenia and Artsakh.

“Issues related to the implementation of a range of joint programs in the energy, agriculture, transport, infrastructures and nature protection sectors were discussed during the consultation”, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

