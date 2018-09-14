Switzerland’s new ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland’s new Ambassador to Armenia Stefano Lazzarotto has presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian today, the president’s office said.

President Sarkissian congratulated the ambassador on taking office and wished good luck.

Mentioning that Armenia and Switzerland have historically formed friendly relations, the president was pleased to note the existing level of cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian fields. At the same time he noted that a great potential exists for developing these relations. The president expressed certainty that the new ambassador’s activities will contribute to enhancing the partnership agenda to a greater extent.

Ambassador Lazzarotto said that the relations between the countries are developing consistently and the 2011 opening of Switzerland’s embassy in Armenia has greatly contributed to the expansion of constructive dialogue. He expressed readiness to make all efforts to maximally develop mutually beneficial cooperation in different fields.

