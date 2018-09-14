FM meets Swiss-Armenian community in Geneva

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is currently on a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland, had a meeting on September 13 with the Swiss-Armenian community, the foreign ministry said.

In his remarks the FM noted that Armenia has developed dynamic and interesting relations with Switzerland in the past years. Mnatsakanyan thanked the community for preserving their identity, and maintaining contact with their homeland.

“You have all done the work in order for the values of our people, our history, our identity to be quite firm,” he said.

The minister mentioned that being a member of the new government, he has assumed the responsibility and desire to share the political responsibility for today’s Armenia. “The fact that the current government has huge strong mandate given by the people, is inspiring, but also obliging. The priorities of our government are ensuring justice, rule of law, combating corruption, equal conditions in social-economic life, strengthening of human rights and democratic institutions. The government is also mobilizing forces to carry out the clear and predictable development plan,” he said.

“Armenia is the geographic part of the fatherland where we restored our sovereighnity, our statehood, our place in the international community, where we, as a state, can protect and develop our identity and our values,” he added.

“There is always work for us to do together, there are always plans to realize together,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan