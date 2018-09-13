SHANT 2018: Culture ministry drills evacuation of museum valuables under wartime scenario

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of culture has simulated a scenario as part of the SHANT 2018 command-staff drills involving the evacuation of museum values from the National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan. The scenario involved the packaging and re-location of the items, culture ministry spokesperson Ani Smbatyan said at a press conference.

Under the scenario, the culture ministry has contacted the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies in order to be provided with required transportation means for the task. Police forces were provided for security reasons.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan