PM Pashinyan assures fight against corruption is meant to improve investment environment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During the last months Armenia carried out serious fight against corruption aimed at improving the investment environment, as a result economic indexes have improved, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said at the National Assembly, answering the question of RPA MP Karine Achemyan.

Achemyan noted that international analytical centers have published information that in the second quarter investments have declined by 43% in Armenia. She also raised concerns that some people take out assets from Armenia.

“All the international institutions have always recorded that there are 3 main obstacles in any country for investments – corruption, monopolies-oligarchs and corrupt judicial system. And I think we lead a serious fight against corruption aimed at improving the investment environment. And we can say that corruption is crushed in Armenia. There are no monopolies and the establishment of an independent judicial system is in process”, Pashinyan said.

Referring to the outflow of assets Nikol Pashinyan said, “Unfortunately, a number of individuals linked with your faction have decided to take out their money from Armenia, as a result of which we have the numbers you indicated. But I assure, all those sums will be discovered and returned to Armenia”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan