SHANT 2018 drills: PM chairs simulated emergency Cabinet meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the ongoing SHANT 2018 drills, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a simulative emergency Cabinet meeting, the government’s press service said.

As part of the scenario, Cabinet members reported the situation to the PM.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the effective implementation of the SHANT 2018 drills and tasked to continue the coordinated and tactical work to ensure the normal and compete functioning of the state administration system.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan